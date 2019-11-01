Join Rock Springs Main Street URA for Plaid Friday

Keep your dollars local, and keep shopping FUN!

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce Downtown Rock Springs’ first-ever Plaid Friday, which will take place on November 29.

Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses – it will be a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy.

This event will be sponsored by First Bank.







According to Urban Renewal Agency Manager, Chad Banks, “it’s a way to show support for our local economy.”

Shoppers will be encouraged to wear PLAID all day on November 29th.

The organization will be handing out special plaid bags at First Bank to the first 100 customers in the door on November 29. There will be handy information from businesses, special offers, discounts and information about holiday shopping hours and a few gift certificates. A photo spot will be set up at First Bank as well.

Other activities include: Plaid Rock Hunting Contest – Participants are encouraged to post the rock on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook and/or Instagram page, turn it into the Urban Renewal Agency office (603 South Main Street – the historic freight station) and be entered to win prizes.



– Participants are encouraged to post the rock on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook and/or Instagram page, turn it into the Urban Renewal Agency office (603 South Main Street – the historic freight station) and be entered to win prizes. Christmas Craft Show – 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station), November 29th an November 30th. Interested vendors and crafters may contact the organization, 307-353-1434, for a 10×10 space at the cost of $25.00.



– 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station), November 29th an November 30th. Interested vendors and crafters may contact the organization, 307-353-1434, for a 10×10 space at the cost of $25.00. Horse and Carriage Rides – Every Saturday, starting November 30, 11 am – 2 pm, Historic Train Depot (Coal Train Coffee). Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Daniel’s Jewelry, D&L Excavation and SMART Wyoming (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation.)



– Every Saturday, starting November 30, 11 am – 2 pm, Historic Train Depot (Coal Train Coffee). Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Daniel’s Jewelry, D&L Excavation and SMART Wyoming (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation.) Santa Visits Downtown – Every Saturday, starting November 30 at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Children will receive train conductor hats. Sponsored by RSNB Bank.

It’s easy to get in the spirit, according to Banks. “We’re encouraging merchants to dress their store windows in plaid for the season,” he said. “That will be our theme for the entire holiday.

Be sure to wear plaid on November 29, but as much as possible throughout the holidays,” he reminded.

“This is an opportunity for merchants and patrons to build positive relationships and just have fun,”

Marketing Events Coordinator, Trina Brittain pointed out. The agency will introduce a new holiday mascot this season. Plaid Pete, the vivacious little reindeer will be appearing at local businesses on social media.

Followers will guess where he’s at in the comments. The correct guesses will be entered in a daily drawing. Plaid Pete will be reminding everyone to support the ‘mom and pop’ shops. “One of the main purposes for these events is to gather people together,” Brittain shared. “We can strengthen each other, understand each other and develop awesome relationships with each other. After all, isn’t that what the holidays are about?”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the

Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

at (307) 352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.