Join Sweetwater County on Local Community Clean-Up Days

Sweetwater County has dedicated the month of May to its Annual City-wide Clean-Up! Wyoming Waste Systems is proud to help Green River Chamber and Rock Springs Chamber to help make a change in our community!

Just like Theodore Roosevelt said, “This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”

Green River will host its annual Clean Up Day on May 18th, 2024. This event invites everyone to participate in a collective effort to clean up the community. Participants can meet at the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River to collect garbage bags and enjoy a free to-go breakfast. Green River residents can take their extra trash to the Transfer Station on May 18th and it will not count towards their 1800lb limit for the year. No hazardous waste accepted, MSW trash only.

In addition, Rock Springs will be having their 21st Annual City-Wide Clean-up. This year, the cleanup will take place throughout the entire month of May, giving residents ample time to schedule their trash pickup and contribute to the beautification of the city.

One of the highlights of the cleanup is the curbside trash pickup service. Residents can call Rock Springs City Hall at 352-1540 to schedule a pickup day. On the scheduled day, crews will collect various items, including rubbish, old appliances, furniture, tree limbs, and yard waste. However, it’s important to note that debris must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure timely pickup. Crews are not authorized to enter private property.

To ensure a smooth and efficient cleanup process, residents are encouraged to prepare their items accordingly. All small items must be bagged or boxed, while tree limbs, scrap lumber, pipe, rebar, etc., should be tied into bundles. This will help the crews collect and dispose of the waste more efficiently.

It’s worth mentioning that certain items do not qualify for pickup during the cleanup. These include paint, liquid waste, hazardous chemicals, tires, air conditioners, and refrigerators. Residents are advised to dispose of these items safely and responsibly through other channels.

To sign up for Clean Up Day, residents can contact either the Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711 or stop by or call the Rock Springs Chamber at 307-362-3771.

To make things even more convenient, the Clean Up Day Waiver Release Statement can be filled out ahead of time by clicking on the link provided. Residents can also download the WasteConnect app from the Play Store to receive reminders and alerts for trash day and delays.

For those in need of residential trash service, Wyoming Waste offers convenient and reliable services. Residents can set up their account online 24/7 by visiting the Wyoming Waste website. Alternatively, they can contact the local office at 307-382-2929 for assistance.

By participating in the Rock Springs City-Wide Clean-up and the Green River Clean-Up Day, residents can contribute to a cleaner and more beautiful community while promoting environmental sustainability.

