Join Sweetwater Foot & Ankle for Ribbon Cutting & Open House at Their Newly Remodeled Practice

Formerly Sweetwater Foot Care, Sweetwater Foot & Ankle invites you to attend a ribbon cutting and open house at their newly remodeled practice on Thursday, October 3rd.

When Ribbon Cutting 5:30 pm

Open House 5:30pm – 7:30 pm

Where Sweetwater Foot & Ankle

2631 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs

Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given away.

*We have doubled our space and now have digital Xrays and 3-D scanning for custom orthotics.

Come and see us!

About us

Sweetwater Foot & Ankle

Dr. David A. Duckwitz DPM

Dr. B.Chad Shelley DPM

Dr. Duckwitz and Dr. Shelley are health care professionals who have been trained in medical and surgical treatment of the feet and lower limbs. They can also treat and alleviate day-to-day foot problems, including: toenail problems, such as thickened, fungal or ingrown toenails, corns and calluses. Even if you just need your toenails clipped, they are here for you. Any kind of problems you are having with your feet, call them and they will help you!

Call (307) 362-9545 today!

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.