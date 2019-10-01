Join Sweetwater Foot & Ankle for Ribbon Cutting & Open House at Their Newly Remodeled Practice

Formerly Sweetwater Foot Care, Sweetwater Foot & Ankle invites you to attend a ribbon cutting and open house at their newly remodeled practice on Thursday, October 3rd.
When
Ribbon Cutting 5:30 pm
Open House 5:30pm – 7:30 pm
Where
Sweetwater Foot & Ankle
2631 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs
Light refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given away.
*We have doubled our space and now have digital Xrays and 3-D scanning for custom orthotics.
Come and see us!
About us
Sweetwater Foot & Ankle
Dr. Duckwitz and Dr. Shelley are health care professionals who have been trained in medical and surgical treatment of the feet and lower limbs. They can also treat and alleviate day-to-day foot problems, including: toenail problems, such as thickened, fungal or ingrown toenails, corns and calluses. Even if you just need your toenails clipped, they are here for you. Any kind of problems you are having with your feet, call them and they will help you!
Call (307) 362-9545 today!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.