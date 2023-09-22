Join Tanner Family Dentistry for their Ribbon Cutting and Open House event!

Take a tour of the new building, enjoy free hot dogs and hamburgers and enter to win prizes! 🎉

WHEN Saturday, September 30th 2023

12 – 2pm WHERE 125 W Flaming Gorge Way Suite B

in Green River

ABOUT TANNER FAMILY DENTRISTRY

Tanner Family Dentistry has been a part of Green River since 2015. Dr. Devin Tanner is pleased to participate in the continued renewal of downtown by opening his office at 125 W Flaming Gorge Way. This location has a rich history in our community.

Early records show that where the building stands now used to be residential lots. One of those lots was owned by David and Eva Zumbrennen, who added on to the front of their home and opened a business that would be a major hangout for teenagers for decades, The Sugar Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl was a typical burger and soda shop, complete with a soda fountain(run by a teenage soda jerk), Jukebox, booths and a counter. There was also a little open space in the room where people could dance. Allen West, remembers that The Sugar Bowl had the best burgers, fries, and malts. West fondly recalls buying a soda at the Sugar Bowl for 5 cents until they raised their prices to 10 cents a soda. The Sugar Bowl continued to operate into the 1970’s until it and the home it was attached to were demolished.In 1977, State Bank of Green River constructed the building that stands today, including the iconic green stone on the exterior and the vault (that now houses bathrooms in the renovated dental office).

Wells Fargo took over the bank in 2004 and closed during the pandemic in 2020. Tanner Family Dentistry started renovating the vacant building in 2022. They opened their doors to patients in June of 2023.

We know this location has had an important place in the community for many years, and hope it will for many more to come. We are glad we get to be a part of its history. Dr. Devin Tanner

They will be hosting an open house Saturday, September 30th from 12-2pm. Hope to see you there! 👋