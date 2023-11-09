Join the Cause: The Embassy Tavern Invites You to a Fun-Filled Fundraiser to Support Local Man’s Healing Journey

Green River bars are hosting tournaments for your favorite games on Saturday & Sunday, November 18th and 19th to help support Dustin Clearly’s healing journey!
Dustin was in an accident that left him with no vision in his right eye. The fundraiser will help raise money to replace his right eye with a prosthetic and aid Dustin and his family during his healing journey.
DETAILS
Pool Tournament
When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at 10 a.m
Where: Ponderosa Bar & Lounge, 41 E Railroad Street
– $20 buy-in
– Rank 9 race to 3
– Rank 10 race to 4
-Rank 11 or up race to 5
Dart Tournament:
When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at 11 a.m.
Where: Embassy Tavern, 77 E Railroad Street
– $10 buy-in
– 501 and cricket
Cornhole Tournament:
When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at noon
Where: Buck N Bar, 50 E Flaming Gorge Way
– $10 per player
Spaghetti & Football
When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.
Where: Embassy Tavern, 77 E Railroad Street