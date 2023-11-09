Join the Cause: The Embassy Tavern Invites You to a Fun-Filled Fundraiser to Support Local Man’s Healing Journey

DETAILS



Pool Tournament

When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at 10 a.m

Where: Ponderosa Bar & Lounge, 41 E Railroad Street

– $20 buy-in

– Rank 9 race to 3

– Rank 10 race to 4

-Rank 11 or up race to 5

Dart Tournament:

When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at 11 a.m.

Where: Embassy Tavern, 77 E Railroad Street

– $10 buy-in

– 501 and cricket

Cornhole Tournament:

When: Saturday, Nov. 18th at noon

Where: Buck N Bar, 50 E Flaming Gorge Way

– $10 per player

Spaghetti & Football

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

Where: Embassy Tavern, 77 E Railroad Street