Join the Child Developmental Center in an 80’s Party

Tickets Available!

Individual and corporate tickets are still available for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center’s 80’s Party fundraiser! Come enjoy an amazing night of delicious food, awesome auction items, and wonderful company! You can purchase tickets online at https://www.cdckids.org/en-us/banquet-2025-c413785f.

The SCCDC will also accept venmo, checks, and cash for payment, if you would prefer. Questions? Call (307) 872-3290.

Preparations are underway at the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center (SCCDC) for its annual fundraising banquet. The banquet will be held at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Small Hall on Saturday, April 5th, at 5:00 pm.

“I Want My MTV 80’s Party” is the theme of the banquet this year, and attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 80’s attire. Santa Fe will be catering dinner, serving sliced roast beef, turkey, and ham, with a dessert spread catered by WyoWifey. The night’s festivities will include live and silent auctions, raffles, a wine pull, and totally rad 80’s dance music.

All proceeds from the 80’s Party will directly benefit SCCDC, ensuring continued support for Sweetwater County’s children and families. Support shown for the event through ticket sales, auction donations, purchases, and sponsorship shows the community’s dedication to the development and education of the children.

The SCCDC receives partial funding through state and federal grants but often faces funding challenges. To help relieve that burden, the organization relies on holding events like their annual fundraisers, which directly support staff salaries, classroom resources, family education, community events, and staff professional development.

About Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center

Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center was established in 1979, and has been an integral part of the community since that founding. SCCDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing early intervention and preschool education services to children ages birth to five years residing in Sweetwater County. Their services include free developmental screenings, in-home early intervention services, special education services for preschool-aged children, and preschool for all children.

The SCCDC is currently providing services to 357 children and their families. They are serving 120 children in their Green River preschool,139 children in their Rock Springs preschool, and 24 children attending community preschools. They also provide crucial in-home education and therapy services to 75 children and their families.