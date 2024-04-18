Join the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department for a Summer of Fun and Excitement at Summer Day Camp

We are excited to be continuing our philosophy of Self-Directed Learning, which empowers children to make decisions and be creative using their own imaginations! Our summer will be jam-packed with all of the activities and field trips that your children have come to love, and that have made our summer program successful. Our staff are excited and ready to help create lasting, positive summer memories for your children!

General Information:

Dates: May 28-August 2 (Closed July 1-5)

Location: Monroe Elementary School

Time: 7:30 AM-5:30 PM Days: Monday-Friday

Grades: K-6th (24/25 school year) Open to children going into kindergarten and children going into 6th grade in the fall.

Themes:

May 28-31: Summer Camp 101

June 3-7: Fables & Fairy Tales

June 10-14: Talent Tycoons

June 17-21: Expedition Explore

June 24-28: Back to the Future

July 1-5: CAMP IS CLOSED

July 8-12: Science Is Cool

July 15-19: Paleontology Panic

July 22-26: Riddle Realm

July 29-August 2: Heroes and Villains

To Register:

Registration is completely online this summer! Please click here for all information on how to register today! If you need assistance registering, the Green River Recreation Center has a courtesy computer and staff available to help!

**Space is limited to 100 children per day.**

Cost for First Child:

$700 for entire summer (Deadline is May 31st)

$100 per week

$30 daily

25% off for additional children

Spots are not guaranteed until all registration information and payments are received. Payments can be made over the phone or in person at the Green River Recreation Center – (307) 872-0511. Payment plans are available for full summer registrations only and must be paid in full by the first day of camp.

For more information, please contact Raime at 307-872-0514.