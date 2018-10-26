Join the Creatures of the Night in a Spooky Serenade at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College’s Collegiate Chorale, Instrumental, Vocal, and Pop Ensemble will perform a Halloween Concert on October 29, at 7:30 pm in Western’s Theater.

Western’s students will be performing all new pieces selected by Western Instructors; Danielle Forbush, Adjunct Instructor of Music at Western; and by Matt Schaffner, Assistant Professor of Music.

The Halloween Concert is a great way for families to get excited about the holiday and trick-or-treating on the 31st. The performers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and the public is encouraged come dressed in their spooky attire as well.

“Our second annual Halloween concert will be an event for all ages. We’re inviting everyone to wear a costume and hang around after the performances for some treats.

“We’ll have a diverse array of music by John Williams, Mozart, Metallica, and more. It’ll be an evening of Halloween music and fun effects for everyone,” stated Matt Schaffner, Assistant Professor of Music at Western.

The event is suitable for all ages, free, and open to the public. For more information regarding the event please contact the Performing Arts Department (307) 382-1721, or email kpastor@westernwyoming.edu.