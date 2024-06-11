Join the Extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival

Are you an adrenaline junkie who thrives on competition? Did you set a goal to push your limits this summer? If so, mark your calendars for the 2024 Green River Sports Festival. This two-day extravaganza will have something for everyone.

WHEN July 19th, 8 AM – 6 PM

July 20th, 8 AM – 4 PM Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Expedition Island

Green River

Schedules:

Friday, July 19th:

Tips Kitchen all day

Ju-Jitsu starting at 8:00 am

Early check-in for powerlifting and 5k/10k from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 20th:

5k/10k race starting at 7:00 am

Strongman competition at 9:00 am

USAPL Powerlifting meet at 10:00 am

Health and wellness vendor fair, beer gardens, and food trucks from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sign-up links are provided below. ⬇️ Don’t wait! Sign up today and get ready for a fantastic time at the 2024 Green River Sports Festival!

Deadline is June 21

Links for the Event Sign-ups:

Strongman – https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/green-river-sports-festival-strongman-1

USAPL (powerlifting) – https://liftingcast.com/meets/mo6tavq5y55j/registration

5K/10K – https://runnercard.com/roadrace/public/raceGroup/977190

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – https://smoothcomp.com/en/event/17547?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR28ET_3uoPUmkrSLiZlNRMjcnUKgPY2reZpD4kWFY8cLrm7s-FUpisciNs_aem_AUKEk8FhVjV84rbdU18TL3viDTyV715e2TzYxZ0XUZtJiNuNDn1DUzdzSdImIGhpxscOvW9IINMTUJvtbyu8VhRJ

The team of the 2024 Green River Sports Festival would like to say “Thank you” to their sponsors!

WyHy FCU, AllState Elysha Dean, LR Communications, Phony Stark Industries, Alliance Therapy & Chiropractic, Wire Brothers, INC, Simplot Phosphates, Jimmy Johns, Duality BJJ, Green River Bullion and Coins, Rock Island/Green Island Gym, LMNT, TATA Chemicals, White Mountain Dental, Solvay, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, Wild Sage Market, All West Communications, Stellar Coffee, UPS Store, Trona Valley FCU, PMS Printing, Glenrock Barbell Club, BK Fitness, Fremont Therapy Group.