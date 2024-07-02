Join the Extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival

Are you an adrenaline junkie who thrives on competition? Or, are you a spectator who loves watching athletes push their limits? If so, mark your calendars for the 2024 Green River Sports Festival. This two-day extravaganza will have something for everyone.

WHEN July 19th, 8 AM – 6 PM

July 20th, 8 AM – 4 PM WHERE Expedition Island

Green River

On July 19th, the festival kicks off with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and grappling tournament. This is your chance to witness some of the most talented martial artists in the region compete at the highest level. The tournament will feature various weight classes and skill levels, ensuring exciting matches throughout the day. In addition to the BJJ tournament, Friday, July 19th, will also feature the Tips Kitchen.

On Saturday, July 20th, the festival continues with a 5k/10k race. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to get some exercise, this race is perfect for all fitness levels. The scenic course will take you through some of the most beautiful parts of Green River.

If you’re looking for something a bit more challenging, check out the Strongman competition. This event will test your strength and endurance as you compete in various strength-based events. There will be divisions for both men and women, so everyone can participate.

And for those interested in powerlifting, the USAPL Powerlifting meet will take place on Saturday, July 20th. This meet will feature athletes of all levels competing in the squat, bench press, and deadlift.

In addition to the athletic competitions, the Green River Sports Festival will also feature a health and wellness-inspired vendor fair, beer gardens, and multiple food trucks. This is a great opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy some delicious food and drinks.

So don’t miss out on the 2024 Green River Sports Festival. There’s something for everyone, and it’s sure to be a weekend filled with excitement and entertainment.

Full list of vendors ⬇️

Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic

UnderDawg Supplements

Aspen Medical Center

Duality BBJ

Cheat Day Bakery

IV Bliss By Brooke

Marine Corps

Sweetwater Holistics

Juice Plus from Theresa Francis

Wild Sage Market

Tranot from Julie Chapell

Norwex from Danae Curtis

Meridical Health Solutions