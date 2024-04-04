Join the Extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival

After the phenomenal success of the inaugural Green River Sports Festival, the team has come together again to bring our community a day filled with fun and competition.

Attention all athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and community members! Get ready to witness and participate in the extraordinary 2024 Green River Sports Festival,taking place on Saturday, July 20th. After the overwhelming success of the inaugural event, the dedicated team is thrilled to organize a day filled with exhilarating competitions, camaraderie, and a showcase of physical prowess.

The festival will feature a USAPL Sanctioned Powerlifting meet, where athletes will push their limits and compete for the coveted title. The Strongman competition will showcase the strength and endurance of the participants as they tackle challenging obstacles. Additionally, a 5k/10k race will provide opportunities for runners of all levels to test their speed and endurance.

To enhance the experience, a health and wellness-inspired vendor fair will offer a diverse range of products and services, including nutrition advice, fitness gear, and natural remedies. Beer gardens and food trucks will satisfy your taste buds and provide a festive atmosphere for mingling and relaxation.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to celebrate physical fitness and support local athletes. Come join us for a day of excitement, competition, and camaraderie at the 2024 Green River Sports Festival. Register here and secure your spot in this unforgettable event:

Links for the event sign-ups:

Strongman – https://ironpodium.com/browse/event/green-river-sports-festival-strongman-1

USAPL (powerlifting) – https://liftingcast.com/meets/mo6tavq5y55j/registration

5K/10K – https://runnercard.com/roadrace/public/raceGroup/977190

With your generous sponsorship, we can help feed our volunteers, keep a sanitary event, provide lodging for our staff, and provide a more robust and enjoyable event for the competitors and your friends and family in attendance. When you sponsor our event you will receive many great benefits! Including mentions in radio and social media ads, logo placement at the event and on shirts, and beer tickets or event shirts.

Platinum Sponsor $1000

● Company logo 2x larger than others where displayed

● Company logo on shirts

● Sponsor Banner displayed at event (no larger than 4’x7’ and provided by sponsor)

● 8 Beer tickets or 4 Shirts (choose size when filling out sponsor form)

● Radio Ad mention

● Facebook and website mention

Gold Sponsor $500

● Company logo printed on shirts

● Sponsor Banner displayed at event (no larger than 4’x7’ and provided by sponsor)

● 6 Beer tickets or 3 Shirts (choose size when filling out sponsor form)

● Radio Ad mention

● Facebook and website mention

Silver Sponsor $250

● Company name printed on shirts

● Sponsor Banner displayed at event (no larger than 4’x7’ and provided by sponsor)

● 4 Beer tickets or 2 Shirts (choose size when filling out sponsor form)

● Facebook and website mention

Bronze Sponsor $100

● Company name printed on shirts

● Website mention

Forms Available Here: ⬇️