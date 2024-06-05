Join the Family Rec Center in Rock Springs for the Touch a Truck event.

WHEN

June 8th
10 am to 1 pm

WHERE

The Family Rec Center in Rock Springs
3900 Sweetwater Dr.

Free Event

The Family Rec Center in Rock Springs will host a free “Touch a Truck” event. The event will offer attendees of all ages the opportunity to explore a wide variety of trucks, including fire trucks, construction vehicles, and semi-trucks. Knowledgeable personnel will be present to answer questions about the trucks’ features, functions, and uses. A dedicated kids’ zone will feature fun activities and games centered around trucks. Food trucks will be serving a variety of treats and beverages.

