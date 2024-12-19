Join the Family Rec Center in Rock Springs Santa’s Skating Spectacular!

WHEN December 23rd

2 pm to 5 pm WHERE The Family Rec Center in Rock Springs

3900 Sweetwater Dr.

Join us for an unforgettable holiday experience at The Family Rec Center in Rock Springs! Lace up your skates and glide alongside Santa himself on our festive ice rink. Capture the magic of the season with a memorable photo with the jolly old elf. Warm up with a cup of delicious hot cocoa and enjoy the joyful atmosphere. This event is perfect for families and friends of all ages. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to create cherished holiday memories!

