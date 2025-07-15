Join the Fun at the Annual River Festival!

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual River Festival on August 15th & 16th

The River Festival starts off at 4 PM on the third Friday of August, where we have music, beer, vendors, our shrimp boil, food trucks, and once it gets dark, FIREWORKS!

Friday, August 15th

The Cajun Shrimp Boil will once again be open to the public! Tickets are available at the Green River Chamber of Commerce for the 5pm or 6:00pm serving times.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

$30.00 for a Boat (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water.

for a Boat (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water. $55 for 2 Boats–Date Night Special

for 2 Boats–Date Night Special $20 for a Canoe (approx. ½ lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water.



Remember, this is Cajun-style, so be ready for the heat!



Friday night will conclude with fireworks at dark! -Make sure to get the best seat on the island for this spectacular show.

Saturday, August 16th

The Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” will take place around the Wild Horse Loop Tour beginning at 7am.

The event includes a Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, 10K, and new this year a 5K.

The race will be professionally timed which helps increase efficiency for both the runners and volunteers.

Runners will proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour, and then turn and follow the same route back. There will be aid stations every two miles with water, Powerade, and energy snacks alternating at each station.

Runners are encouraged to follow the “Annual Run with the Horses Marathon”

Facebook page for updates on the race!

The Great Duck Race will take place at noon.

This event is fun for the whole family. We throw buckets of rubber ducks into the Green River as everyone cheers for their lucky ticket number! May the ducks be ever in your favor!

Get your duck race tickets at the Green River Chamber now!

Seedskadee Trout Unlimited, once again this year, will partner with us for the “Flaunt Your Fish

Competition.”

Businesses and individuals are invited to purchase a fish cutout and decorate it to their heart’s content (in a family-friendly manner) in the hopes of being this year’s winner! What do you win? Bragging rights and your fish! Find out again at the River Festival! Public voting will begin on Friday night and continue until Saturday at 1pm. The winner will be announced shortly after.

Do you have a smokin’ ride you want to show off at River Festival?

The Sweetwater Rodders will host the Car Show on Evers Park.

Polish up your favorite ride! Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcomed!

You can sign up your vehicle by stopping at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, emailing membership@grchamber.com, or calling 307-872-6190.

If you were unable to pre-register no need to worry, you can also register on Saturday, August 16th, starting at 9 am.

If you need more information, please reach out to the Green River Chamber at 307-872-6190 or stop by 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River



We can’t wait to see everyone down at River Festival!

Produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.