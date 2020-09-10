Join the Fun at the Green River Downtown Street Fair

Green River Main Street has partnered with the Green River Development Fund and Wild Sage Market to host the Green River Downtown Street Fair.

The Green River Downtown Street Fair will be a place where our community can come together for an afternoon of fun.

Social distancing is recommended.

WHEN

Saturday, September 12, 2020
12 – 4pm w/ live music to follow

WHERE

N. 1st E. & Railroad Ave. in Green River
[In front of the Tomahawk Hotel]

Enjoy 37 vendors and 6 food trucks!

Post-Fair Music Schedule:

  • LightSeeker – 4-5:15pm
  • Sin City Screamers – 5:45-7pm
  • WY5 – 7:30-9pm
  • Free Resonance – 9:30-11:30pm

