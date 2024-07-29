Join the Fun: Support GRHS Football and Play Cornhole

WHEN August 10th

Eagles

88 North 2nd East, Green River

Who’s ready for America’s Favorite Past-Time?!!! Ok, ok…Baseball is technically America’s Favorite Pastime, but some would argue it’s actually football and the season is quickly approaching. Your Green River High School football team is hosting a cornhole tournament, with cash prizes for the winners, to raise money for their travel gear. Enjoy cornhole, dinner for $10, and an array of silent auction items including four University of Wyoming tickets and a parking pass for the upcoming Cowboys season. It’s only $50 to enter the tournament and it’s so easy to sign up. Simply click on the link below and get registered.

So let’s support our 2024 GRHS football team with a day of fun at the Eagle’s in Green River!

Click here to sign up today ⬇️

https://share.scoreholio.com/p5R6mE9q6Kb