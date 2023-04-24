Join the Historic Scavenger Hunt and More During National Preservation Month

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs is getting ready to celebrate National Historic Preservation Month in May with various events and activities. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), Certified Local Government (CLG) and Rock Springs Historical Museum are collaborating to raise awareness about the importance of historic preservation efforts in the community.

One of the main attractions will be the Historic Scavenger Hunt, which will take place throughout the month of May. Interested participants can pick up scavenger hunt forms at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, the Rock Springs Historical Museum or download them online. Once completed, the forms can be returned to the Rock Springs Historical Museum for a small gift and the chance to win a grand prize.

Additionally, Jennifer Messer, the Rock Springs Museum Coordinator, will host a free and public discussion and slideshow on the History of the Lutheran Church in Rock Springs on Sunday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Mount of Olives Lutheran Church, 2916 Foothill Blvd in Rock Springs.

On Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m., archeologist Dave Johnson with Western Archeological Services will lead a guided tour and discussion on the Reliance Tipple, a former coal mining facility in the area. The tour will last about an hour and will take place around the perimeter of the site. Guests should dress appropriately for the outdoors.

National Preservation Month started as National Preservation Week in 1973 and was later extended to the entire month of May in 2005 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to highlight and celebrate the diverse heritage of cities and states across the country.

If interested in getting more involved in historic preservation efforts, the Rock Springs Historic Preservation Commission or the National Trust for Historic Preservation can be contacted.