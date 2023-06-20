Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

John Bunning Transfer Co. in Rock Springs has several promising upcoming projects and has immediate need for Flatbed Drivers.

Position Details

  • Mostly local loads – home most nights
  • Competitive hourly starting pay with merit based increases
  • New AFFORDABLE insurance plans
  • 401k
  • Paid vacation
  • No slip-seating
  • Great job for newer drivers with low risk learning environment
  • We truly treat our employees like family

To Apply

If you are interested, applications can be picked up at 1600 Elk Street in Rock Springs or online at bunningtransfer.com

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If you have any additional questions please email jobs@bunningtransfer.com.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

NOWCAP Services is Providing DD Waiver Services With Integrity—Where a Promise Made is a Promise Kept!

NOWCAP Services is Providing DD Waiver Services With Integrity—Where a Promise Made is a Promise Kept!

Teens Can Get FREE & Confidential Help to Quit Smoking With My Life, My Quit™

Teens Can Get FREE & Confidential Help to Quit Smoking With My Life, My Quit™

Fremont Therapy Group Welcomes Cameron Keys PT, DPT to The Team

Fremont Therapy Group Welcomes Cameron Keys PT, DPT to The Team

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Gerald, Misty & Mini Me

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Gerald, Misty & Mini Me