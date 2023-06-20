Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

John Bunning Transfer Co. in Rock Springs has several promising upcoming projects and has immediate need for Flatbed Drivers.

Position Details

Mostly local loads – home most nights

Competitive hourly starting pay with merit based increases

New AFFORDABLE insurance plans

401k

Paid vacation

No slip-seating

Great job for newer drivers with low risk learning environment

We truly treat our employees like family

To Apply

If you are interested, applications can be picked up at 1600 Elk Street in Rock Springs or online at bunningtransfer.com.

If you have any additional questions please email jobs@bunningtransfer.com.