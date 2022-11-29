Join the Mountain West Energy Services Team!

Mountain West Energy Services is now hiring for rig positions.
If you’re looking to become a part of a locally owned, family run company–this is the place for you!
OPEN POSITIONS
- Rig Pusher
- Rig Operator
- Rig Hand
- Cement Operator
POSITION DETAILS
- $22-$29/ HR DOE
- Full Time Positions
- Sign On Bonus: $1,250.00 with workover rig experience and $750.00 with no workover rig experience paid at end of 60-day probationary period
- Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance available following 60-day probationary period
- Work Schedule: Monday-Friday with Weekend Work required occasionally
- Out of Town Work with lodging paid and up to $75.00 per day per-diem
QUALIFICATIONS
- Must be able to pass pre-employment drug test (including marijuana)
- Teamwork Oriented
- Safety Minded
MORE INFORMATION
- Starting wage is $22.00 per hours, with competitive wages proportioned to experience beyond that.
- Mountain West offers insurance coverage for medical, vision, dental, accidental and life insurance that is 100% paid for the employee after the completion of the 60-day probational period.
- PTO/Vacation policy for 2023 is 56 hours paid after 1st year of employment and 112 hours paid after 2nd full year of employment.
- Work Boot Policy for 2023 is 1 boot voucher per employee after 60-day probationary period.
TO APPLY
- Email: a.luna@mtnwes.com
- Call: (307) 522-8192
Family run. Locally owned and operated.