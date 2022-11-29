Join the Mountain West Energy Services Team!

Mountain West Energy Services is now hiring for rig positions.

If you’re looking to become a part of a locally owned, family run company–this is the place for you!

DOWNLOAD APPLICATION AND APPLY NOW!

OPEN POSITIONS

  • Rig Pusher
  • Rig Operator
  • Rig Hand
  • Cement Operator

POSITION DETAILS

  • $22-$29/ HR DOE
  • Full Time Positions
  • Sign On Bonus: $1,250.00 with workover rig experience and $750.00 with no workover rig experience paid at end of 60-day probationary period
  • Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance available following 60-day probationary period
  • Work Schedule: Monday-Friday with Weekend Work required occasionally
  • Out of Town Work with lodging paid and up to $75.00 per day per-diem

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Must be able to pass pre-employment drug test (including marijuana)
  • Teamwork Oriented
  • Safety Minded

MORE INFORMATION

  • Starting wage is $22.00 per hours, with competitive wages proportioned to experience beyond that.
  • Mountain West offers insurance coverage for medical, vision, dental, accidental and life insurance that is 100% paid for the employee after the completion of the 60-day probational period. 
  • PTO/Vacation policy for 2023 is 56 hours paid after 1st year of employment and 112 hours paid after 2nd full year of employment.
  • Work Boot Policy for 2023 is 1 boot voucher per employee after 60-day probationary period.

TO APPLY

  1. Email: a.luna@mtnwes.com
  2. Call: (307) 522-8192

Family run. Locally owned and operated.

