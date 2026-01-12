Join The Muley Fanatic Foundation for Putting the U in Hunt

A Night That Matters at the Broadway Theatre

January 21st, 2026
Broadway Theatre
Doors Open at 5:30 PM

Join the Muley Fanatic Foundation for a fundraising event benefiting Putting the “U” in Hunt, a program that helps youth facing life-threatening illnesses experience the outdoors, confidence, and joy that comes with hunting and community support.

What to expect:
• Fundraising event
• Food
• Films
• Special guests

Special Guests:

  • Hunters from 2024 and 2025 will be in attendance to tell their stories
  • Cody Robbins with Live2Hunt

Thank you to 2026 sponsors:

495FilmsWHS – Engineering; Surveying; Planning
Full Circle Wealth StrategiesFirst Choice Ford
TRN MediaMountainland Supply Company
Clete Brewer from ArizonaErramouspe Dental
Bitter Creek OutdoorsLive2Hunt with Cody & Kelsy
Tegeler & AssociatesFaiglrock Productions
Commerce Bank of WyomingThe Hansen Family
Roll-Off 307Beauty & Bliss

📍 618 Broadway Street, Rock Springs
🎟 Buy admission early or at the door
📞 Questions? Call (307) 875-3133
🔗 Or scan the QR code / visit muleyfanatic.org

This is more than a movie night. It’s a chance to show up, give back, and support kids who deserve unforgettable experiences and real smiles.

We’ll see you at the Broadway.

Buy Tickets Here

Doors open at 5:30 PM
$10 admission
Kids 17 and under are free
All proceeds go directly to the program

