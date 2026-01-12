Join The Muley Fanatic Foundation for Putting the U in Hunt

A Night That Matters at the Broadway Theatre

January 21st, 2026

Broadway Theatre

Doors Open at 5:30 PM

Join the Muley Fanatic Foundation for a fundraising event benefiting Putting the “U” in Hunt, a program that helps youth facing life-threatening illnesses experience the outdoors, confidence, and joy that comes with hunting and community support.

What to expect:

• Fundraising event

• Food

• Films

• Special guests

Special Guests:

Hunters from 2024 and 2025 will be in attendance to tell their stories

Cody Robbins with Live2Hunt

Thank you to 2026 sponsors:

495Films WHS – Engineering; Surveying; Planning Full Circle Wealth Strategies First Choice Ford TRN Media Mountainland Supply Company Clete Brewer from Arizona Erramouspe Dental Bitter Creek Outdoors Live2Hunt with Cody & Kelsy Tegeler & Associates Faiglrock Productions Commerce Bank of Wyoming The Hansen Family Roll-Off 307 Beauty & Bliss

📍 618 Broadway Street, Rock Springs

🎟 Buy admission early or at the door

📞 Questions? Call (307) 875-3133

🔗 Or scan the QR code / visit muleyfanatic.org

This is more than a movie night. It’s a chance to show up, give back, and support kids who deserve unforgettable experiences and real smiles.

We’ll see you at the Broadway.

Doors open at 5:30 PM

$10 admission

Kids 17 and under are free

All proceeds go directly to the program