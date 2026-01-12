Join The Muley Fanatic Foundation for Putting the U in Hunt

A Night That Matters at the Broadway Theatre
January 21st, 2026
Broadway Theatre
Doors Open at 5:30 PM
Join the Muley Fanatic Foundation for a fundraising event benefiting Putting the “U” in Hunt, a program that helps youth facing life-threatening illnesses experience the outdoors, confidence, and joy that comes with hunting and community support.
What to expect:
• Fundraising event
• Food
• Films
• Special guests
Special Guests:
- Hunters from 2024 and 2025 will be in attendance to tell their stories
- Cody Robbins with Live2Hunt
Thank you to 2026 sponsors:
|495Films
|WHS – Engineering; Surveying; Planning
|Full Circle Wealth Strategies
|First Choice Ford
|TRN Media
|Mountainland Supply Company
|Clete Brewer from Arizona
|Erramouspe Dental
|Bitter Creek Outdoors
|Live2Hunt with Cody & Kelsy
|Tegeler & Associates
|Faiglrock Productions
|Commerce Bank of Wyoming
|The Hansen Family
|Roll-Off 307
|Beauty & Bliss
📍 618 Broadway Street, Rock Springs
🎟 Buy admission early or at the door
📞 Questions? Call (307) 875-3133
🔗 Or scan the QR code / visit muleyfanatic.org
This is more than a movie night. It’s a chance to show up, give back, and support kids who deserve unforgettable experiences and real smiles.
We’ll see you at the Broadway.
$10 admission
Kids 17 and under are free
All proceeds go directly to the program