Join The Muley Fanatic Foundation for their 12th Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball

This event has become a staple event for The Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF). It’s an annual event to celebrate Christmas. Great food, Christmas cheer, free event photos, great prize giveaways, and fantastic entertainment. This year, entertainment is by Dueling Pianos!

December 13th, 2024

Pavillion in Green River

Door Open at 4 PM

Make this your next company Christmas party or join us for your own personal Holiday cheer! The Cowboy Christmas Ball is great for businesses looking to have a Christmas Party or individuals alike. As with previous years, a couple of traditional offerings that have become crowd favorites are once again in store.

Tickets are limited.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

$65 INDIVIDUAL

$120 COUPLE

$500 RESERVED TABLE

KIDS 12 & UNDER FREE

$2500 Sponsorship to the event includes: Recognition, sponsor banner displayed at the event, gun & reserved VIP table. Only 2 sponsorships available and offered until October 15th. Call 307-875-3133.

Dust off your Cowboy Hat, throw on a bolo or nice evening gown and join us for a great evening at the Muley Fanatic Foundation 12th Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball, Saturday, December 13th. Doors open at 4 p.m.