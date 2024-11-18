Join The Muley Fanatic Foundation for their Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball

This event has become a staple event for The Muley Fanatic Foundation (MFF) that has intentionally been limited to the 240 attendees the Pavilion venue provides.

December 14th, 2024

Pavillion in Green River

Door Open at 4 PM

“Unique from our other more larger events, we love the intimacy that the Pavillion provides and the rustic nature that it affords to compliment this cheerful gathering, in what I believe to be the most special time of year,” Joshua Coursey, MFF Co-founder and President/CEO.

The Cowboy Christmas Ball is great for businesses looking to have a Christmas Party or individuals alike. As with previous years, a couple of traditional offerings that have become crowd favorites are once again in store.

“In what is now more than a decade of this event, we have established that great prizes, delicious food and stellar entertainment are mainstays of the Cowboy Christmas Ball. This year’s event checks all of those boxes,” adds Coursey. “Jimmy Dunn from the CBS sitcom The McCarthys is our featured comedian. Big Dave’s Dutch Oven will once again be providing tasty grub, and, prizes galore to include a Can Am side-by-side from Rocky Mountain Powersports round out what is certain to be a great night of fun and holiday cheer.”

Another staple to this event is the free photos that has been in place from year one. Setting up the everchanging festive backdrop and operating the camera is Brayden Flack from BF Photography, who has tackled the task of capturing couples, businesses and groups of friends for the last couple of years.

“We hear all the time about how much these photos mean to folks. Yes, it’s a little like going back to a high school dance but it’s a hoot to see folks get giddy with their group shots and couple photos. It’s just a nice way to capture what is always a nice night and special memories made,” shares Coursey.

In addition to what is being promoted, a television inspired game of DEAL OR NO DEAL will be played for 4 lucky attendees with 10 superb prizes up for grabs, including the Can Am side-by-side.

“Mums the word on this. All I can say that it’s going to be a friggin blast,” notes Coursey.

Tickets are limited. With more than half already purchased from repeat attendees, don’t delay if pondering attending. Options include, reserved table for 8 that includes a .300 Weatherby Talus for $1500 or individual tickets for $75. For tickets or more information please go to 24christmasball.givesmart.com

Dust off your Cowboy Hat, throw on a bolo or nice evening gown and join us for a great evening at the Muley Fanatic Foundation 11th Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball, Saturday December 14th. Doors open at 4 p.m.