Join the Wolf Pack Dance Team for a Fun-Filled Dance Camp and the Chance to Perform in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade!

Join the Wolf Pack Dance Team for a Fun-Filled Dance Camp and the Chance to Perform in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade!

Open to students entering Kindergarten through 8th grade for the 2026-2027 school year, this exciting camp is a great way to learn new dance skills, meet new friends, and be part of a community tradition.

Dance Camp: June 26
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Lincoln Middle School Stadium

Flaming Gorge Days Parade: June 27
Participants should be downtown by 9:30 a.m.

✔ T-shirt included
✔ Snacks provided
✔ Parade performance opportunity

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$45 per dancer
$5 sibling discount available

Bring water and wear tennis shoes.

Register by June 19 to guarantee a camp T-shirt!

Register by June 19 to guarantee a camp T-shirt!

Spots are limited, so don’t wait. Come dance, have fun, and make memories with the Wolf Pack Dance Team! 💚🖤

📲 Scan the QR code to get signed up today!

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