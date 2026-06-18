Join the Wolf Pack Dance Team for a Fun-Filled Dance Camp and the Chance to Perform in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade!

Open to students entering Kindergarten through 8th grade for the 2026-2027 school year, this exciting camp is a great way to learn new dance skills, meet new friends, and be part of a community tradition.
Dance Camp: June 26
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Lincoln Middle School Stadium
Flaming Gorge Days Parade: June 27
Participants should be downtown by 9:30 a.m.
✔ T-shirt included
✔ Snacks provided
✔ Parade performance opportunity
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$45 per dancer
$5 sibling discount available
Bring water and wear tennis shoes.
Register by June 19 to guarantee a camp T-shirt!
Register by June 19 to guarantee a camp T-shirt!
Spots are limited, so don’t wait. Come dance, have fun, and make memories with the Wolf Pack Dance Team! 💚🖤
📲 Scan the QR code to get signed up today!