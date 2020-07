Join the Wyoming Miners’ Hospital Board for an Open House event on Wednesday, July 14th, 2020.

Gather with the board as they say goodbye and THANK YOU to Mary Ellen Young.

Enjoy coffee, lemonade, cookies, and trinkets as you help welcome the new Executive Director, Angela Okray!

Wednesday, July 14th 2020

10 am – 2 pm WHERE 2515 Foothill Blvd. #213

Rock Springs, WY 82901

Questions?

📲 Call (307) 352-2925