Join Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership for a Public Lands Access Listening Session

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership along with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers invite you to attend a Public Lands Access Listening Session.

Share your thoughts. Your first drink is on us! 🍺

WHEN Wednesday, August 9th

6PM WHERE Square State Brewing

422 S. Main in Rock Springs

MORE INFORMATION

The TRCP & Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have announced a series of six public land access listening sessions throughout Wyoming slated for early August. TRCP and BHA are taking steps to be proactive about improving access to inaccessible public land in ways that can be broadly supported, while respecting private property rights.

