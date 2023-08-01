Join Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership for a Public Lands Access Listening Session

Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership along with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers invite you to attend a Public Lands Access Listening Session.
Share your thoughts. Your first drink is on us! 🍺
WHEN
Wednesday, August 9th
6PM
WHERE
Square State Brewing
422 S. Main in Rock Springs
MORE INFORMATION
The TRCP & Backcountry Hunters & Anglers have announced a series of six public land access listening sessions throughout Wyoming slated for early August. TRCP and BHA are taking steps to be proactive about improving access to inaccessible public land in ways that can be broadly supported, while respecting private property rights.