Join Trona Valley FCU for a Luau to Benefit the Angel of Hope Project

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring a luau-themed benefit fundraiser for the Angel of Hope Project.

This tropical-themed event will include dinner and drink specials, a silent auction and a 50/50 Raffle.

🌸 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Angel of Hope Project.

🌴 WHEN Thursday July 11, 2019

6:30 PM 🌴 WHERE The Fish Bowl

1410 Uinta Dr. Green River, WY

Event Details

Music Bingo: Begins at 6:30 pm and the cost is $5.00 per card.

Dinner Special: Pulled Pork/Chicken, Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad & Pineapple Upside Down Cake all for just $12.00 per plate.

Green River’s Angel of Hope Project began when Maicy Braden was killed in an accident in Green River. Her mom, Cristy Price, befriended Jo’Anne Smith, Salt Lake Medium, and through her became aware of the Angel Statue. Cristy then started a fundraising journey to get an Angel placed in the Green River Cemetery, where children are laid to rest. The Angel was dedicated to the City of Green River on October 3, 2017 the one-year anniversary of Maicy’s death.

There are only two Angel of Hope statues in the State of Wyoming. One is in Cheyenne and the other is in Green River. The Angel of Hope is a place for grieving parents, friends and loved ones to visit and hopefully find a minute of peace in their grief.

Name plaques are available to be added for children who have passed. Currently there are 44 plaques (88 names of children passed) on the Angel. The price is roughly $35 per name.

History of the Angel of Hope Statue

The Angel was introduced to the world in a book written by author Richard Paul Evans, of Salt Lake City, Utah. The name of the book is called, “The Christmas Box.” In the book, a woman mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument. Though the story is mostly fiction, the angel monument once existed but is speculated to have been destroyed. The new angel was commissioned by Richard Paul Evans, in response to reports that grieving parents were seeking out the angel as a place to grieve and heal. The monument was dedicated on December 6, 1994 – corresponding with the date of the child’s death in the The Christmas Box.

