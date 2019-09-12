Join Uinta Bank for Their Grand Opening & 100-Year Celebration!

Stop by Uinta Bank‘s NEW Rock Springs location on September 16th to celebrate 100 years of excellence!

See our new space, enjoy refreshments and giveaways, and learn about the Uinta Bank contribution to the improvement of Downtown Rock Springs!

WHEN Monday, September 16th

11am to 3pm WHERE Uinta Bank

301 2nd St. Rock Springs, WY

✂️ Ribbon cutting to be held at 12:30pm.

About us

Established in 1919, Uinta Bank is a community bank headquartered in Mountain View, Wyoming. Uinta Bank is proud to provide community banking to the individuals, families and businesses located in Uinta County, Sweetwater County and neighboring communities.





As a Rock Springs community member for over 10 years, we continue to serve in civic leadership and philanthropic capacities.

As a community bank, we continue to provide financial services in a manner consistent with the demands of our customers.

To remain competitive, Uinta Bank has adapted to the changing needs of customers as well as the changing nature of the banking industry. However, as we change and grow, we continue to place the emphasis on the following:

Uinta Bank offers a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of the communities we serve.



We offer high-quality, personal customer service at all levels of our organization.



Our highly experienced staff differentiates us from our competition. We believe acquiring and retaining knowledgeable, friendly, dedicated and responsive employees is vital to providing high-quality service.



Uinta Bank is committed to providing funding and volunteer support to the organizations that enrich the quality of life within our communities.

