Join United Rentals for ‘Blue Thursday’–The Best Used Equipment Sale of the Year!

United Rentals would like to invite everyone out for the biggest used equipment sales event of the year!

WHEN

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Starting at 9 am

WHERE

1101 Rockies Circle
in Rock Springs

Questions?
Call our Rock Springs office at (307) 382-6177

*used equipment sales now

MORE INFORMATION

Starting at 9 a.m., they will have tremendous deals on all their used equipment to make room for all the new gear coming in next year. They will have door prizes, food, drinks and did we mention deals you can’t believe?! If you have any questions or need directions call our Rock Springs branch at (307) 382-6177. You do not want to miss out on this amazing event. There is no other like it in Sweetwater County!

This is the perfect time to get the equipment you need for your business or even for yourself.

We’ll see you there! 👋

