Join United Rentals for ‘Blue Thursday’–The Best Used Equipment Sale of the Year!

United Rentals would like to invite everyone out for the biggest used equipment sales event of the year!

WHEN

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Starting at 9am

WHERE

1101 Rockies Circle
in Rock Springs

Questions?
Call our Rock Springs office at (307) 382-6177

MORE INFORMATION

Starting at 9 a.m., they will have tremendous deals on all their used equipment to make room for all the new gear coming in next year. They will have door prizes, food, drinks and did we mention deals you can’t believe?! If you have any questions or need directions call our Rock Springs branch at (307) 382-6177. You do not want to miss out on this amazing event. There is no other like it in Sweetwater County!

This is the perfect time to get the equipment you need for your business or even for yourself.

We’ll see you there! 👋

Genesis Alkali Donates $500 to Help Support Students in Need

NOTICE: Get Winter-Ready at The TRUCK MONTH Savings Event

Join the John Bunning Transfer Co. Team!

Join Castle Rock Medical Center’s New Year Shape-Up Challenge