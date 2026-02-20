Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon as they Present a Heartfelt Tribute to John Denver

Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon as they Present a Heartfelt Tribute to John Denver

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon Present a Heartfelt Tribute to John Denver

Experience the music, spirit, and storytelling of John Denver brought to life on stage by Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon in an unforgettable concert tribute touring across the country.

Renowned for their authenticity and musical excellence, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon capture the heart of a true John Denver concert. From the sound to the stage presence, the performance honors Denver’s legacy with energy, warmth, and respect. The band is made up of highly accomplished musicians, many of them graduates of the Berklee College of Music, and their performances have earned consistent praise from audiences nationwide.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Concert Highlights

  • Beloved Hits: Enjoy timeless favorites like Rocky Mountain High, Take Me Home, Country Roads, Annie’s Song, and Sunshine on My Shoulders, performed with care and passion.
  • Authentic Performance: Chris Collins is widely noted for his striking vocal resemblance to John Denver and his engaging, charismatic stage presence, creating a concert experience that feels both nostalgic and alive.

This tribute is more than a concert. It’s a celebration of music that continues to connect generations.

March 3rd, 2026
7 PM

The Broadway Theater
Rock Springs 

Get Tickets Here

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434
618 Broadway
Rock Springs, WY 82901

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

It’s Time to Submit Your Kindergarten Registration for SCSD No. 2!

It’s Time to Submit Your Kindergarten Registration for SCSD No. 2!

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on February 28th

Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on February 28th

Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

Muley Fanatic Foundation and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to Host Mule Deer Days

Check Out Rushmore Furniture’s BIGGEST Matress Sale of the Year

Check Out Rushmore Furniture’s BIGGEST Matress Sale of the Year