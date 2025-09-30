Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for George Michael Reborn—the Ultimate Tribute Show Starring Robert Bartko

The incredible George Michael WHAM! tribute to the late, great legend! This show is a must-see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80’s and 90’s… getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved! Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator!

October 4, 2025

7 PM The Broadway Theater

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434

618 Broadway

Rock Springs, WY 82901