Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for George Michael Reborn—the Ultimate Tribute Show Starring Robert Bartko

Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for George Michael Reborn—the Ultimate Tribute Show Starring Robert Bartko

The incredible George Michael WHAM! tribute to the late, great legend! This show is a must-see! With his live vocals (NO LIP-SYNCING here), Robert Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80’s and 90’s… getting the crowd on the dance floor for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and prompting standing ovations for his performance of “Careless Whisper.” He even gets the fans involved! Robert is a spot-on George Michael lookalike, with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that will leave you cheering for an encore. Close your eyes and you’ll swear you’re listening to the real deal, not a George Michael impersonator!

October 4, 2025
7 PM

The Broadway Theater
Rock Springs 

Advertisement - Story continues below...
Get Tickets Here

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434
618 Broadway
Rock Springs, WY 82901

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Weather Forecast for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The Log Inn Serves its Last Supper Saturday

The Log Inn Serves its Last Supper Saturday

Newly Completed Bridge to Close Wednesday for Grade Work

Newly Completed Bridge to Close Wednesday for Grade Work

Weather Forecast for Monday, September 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Monday, September 29, 2025