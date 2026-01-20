Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for The Mountainland Film Festival

Experience the Power of Nonfiction: The Mountainland Film Festival Returns!

Mark your calendars! Each year, The Mountainland Film Festival brings a curated selection of powerful documentary films right here to our community.

Join us for a day dedicated to incredible, real-life stories covering:

  • Environmental & Cultural Issues
  • Thrilling Adventure
  • Political & Social Justice Issues

When: Saturday, February 7th
Where: The Broadway Theater
Admission: Only $10.00 General Admission

A Legacy of Storytelling:
The Mountainland Film Festival is inspired by the storied history of Mountainfilm, which began in 1979 in Telluride, Colorado. Like its predecessor, our festival is committed to showcasing nonfiction cinema that moves, inspires, and provokes thought.

February 7, 2025
7 PM

The Broadway Theater
Rock Springs 

Get Tickets Here

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434
618 Broadway
Rock Springs, WY 82901

