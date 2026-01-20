Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for The Mountainland Film Festival

Experience the Power of Nonfiction: The Mountainland Film Festival Returns!

Mark your calendars! Each year, The Mountainland Film Festival brings a curated selection of powerful documentary films right here to our community.

Join us for a day dedicated to incredible, real-life stories covering:

Environmental & Cultural Issues

Thrilling Adventure

Political & Social Justice Issues

When: Saturday, February 7th

Where: The Broadway Theater

Admission: Only $10.00 General Admission

A Legacy of Storytelling:

The Mountainland Film Festival is inspired by the storied history of Mountainfilm, which began in 1979 in Telluride, Colorado. Like its predecessor, our festival is committed to showcasing nonfiction cinema that moves, inspires, and provokes thought.

February 7, 2025

7 PM The Broadway Theater

Rock Springs

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434

618 Broadway

Rock Springs, WY 82901