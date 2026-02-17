Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs for Uncle Kippy

Uncle Kippy Will Keep Ya Laughin’ All Night Long! A Night of Comedy and Music with Kip Attaway!

Get ready for a night of rollicking laughter, infectious music, and pure mayhem as the legendary Kip Attaway brings his unique blend of comedy and song to the stage for “A Night of Comedy with Kip Attaway” at The Broadway Theater on Saturday, February 28th.

Kip Attaway, affectionately known as “Uncle Kippy,” is a seasoned entertainer whose career spans decades and continents, leaving trails of laughter from Jackson Hole to Australia. Born in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Kip’s storied journey took him to Idaho in “The Winter of ‘72″—a move he’ll tell you was to avoid the Titus County jail.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

From Chart-Topper to Comedy Star

Attaway first made a name for himself in the music world. His debut LP featured charting songs like the regional favorite “Rock Springs to Cheyenne” and “Wild Western Wind Blown Band.” His musical talent was undeniable, even taking first place in the Marlboro Country Music Talent Roundup in California.

Following his band’s success, Kip settled in the picturesque setting of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where his influence extended far beyond his own performances. Kip Attaway has a knack for introducing great talent, notably teaching Jerry Jeff Walker the song “Trashy Women,” thereby connecting Walker with songwriter Chris Wall. He is also credited with introducing Robert Earl Keen to the music of Fred Eaglesmith.

An Evolution of Entertainment

In recent years, Kip’s solo career has evolved into a powerhouse combination of comedy, music, and irresistible mayhem. Having released twelve more CDs, he tours relentlessly, captivating audiences worldwide, including stops in Hawaii, Bermuda, and Australia.

A favorite at prestigious venues like the Catch a Rising Star comedy club, Attaway keeps the corporate party circuit buzzing with his sharp wit, parodies, and spot-on impersonations that playfully poke fun at both the rock & roll and country music genres.

Don’t miss this chance to see a true original whose show is guaranteed to make you laugh until your sides hurt. Prepare for an evening where musical talent meets comedic genius—Uncle Kippy will keep ya laughin’ all night long!

February 28th, 2026

7 PM The Broadway Theater

Rock Springs

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434

618 Broadway

Rock Springs, WY 82901