Join Us at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs One Night in Memphis

One Night in Memphis: The Authentic Tribute to Sun Records Legends

Experience Rock & Roll Royalty!

Created and Directed by John Mueller, One Night in Memphis® is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists:

Carl Perkins

Johnny Cash

Jerry Lee Lewis

Elvis Presley

Starring former cast members of the Broadway smash musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” this show delivers an unparalleled, authentic experience!

What to Expect:

Witness over 90 minutes of pure, electrifying American music:

Authentic Rockabilly

Classic Country

Uplifting Gospel

Sizzling 1950’s Rock and Roll

Rave Reviews & Proven Success:

The San Francisco Examiner raves, “An Amazing Show!”

One Night in Memphis boasts a huge list of sold-out performances, outstanding reviews, and a massive social media presence and fan base.

Be a witness to and experience the music and talent that has stood the test of time. This is true American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. This show is part of The Broadway Theater’s exclusive partnership with the Sweetwater County Concert Association.

Wednesday February 25th, doors open at 6:30, show starts at 7:00. Tickets are GA $30.00

February 25th, 2026

7 PM The Broadway Theater

Rock Springs

Broadway Theater Rock Springs

(307) 352-1434

618 Broadway

Rock Springs, WY 82901