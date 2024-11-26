Join us for a Spaghetti Dinner for the Lloyd Family

Roy Lloyd, husband, parent, friend, coach, volunteer, and former County Commissioner was diagnosed in August with Renal Cell Carcinoma. He was recently life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital where he underwent surgery for a spinal cord injury and suffered postoperative complications, he passed on November 21st. The funds raised at this event will be used to help with medical expenses and funeral costs.

Saturday, December 7th

6:00 PM

50 E Flaming Gorge Way

Buckn Bar

This is a family-friendly event. Tickets are $20 per plate. There will be a live and silent auction as well. Tickets can be purchased ahead or at the door. Please RSVP for the dinner. We are still looking for donations for the live and silent auction.

Tickets or RSVP:

Carla 801.558.3136

Danielle 307.870.4330

