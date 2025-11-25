Join Us for Golden Hour Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

Join Us for Golden Hour Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

WHEN

Friday, December 5th
4 PM- 7 PM

Saturday, December 6th
9 AM- 3 PM

WHERE

Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr. in Green River

Admission: $1

Santa will be here on Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM
VENDERS, FOOD, RAFFLE, AND MORE

Wide Variety of Crafts: Browse a diverse selection of handcrafted items, including:

  • Holiday decorations
  • Jewelry
  • Knitwear
  • Pottery
  • Woodwork
  • Artwork
  • Baked goods
  • And much more

For More Information:

Contact Cynthia at 307-872-3223 or welchc@sweetwatercountywy.gov.

We hope to see you there!

