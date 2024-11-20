Join Us for Golden Hour Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

Get Ready for the Craftiest Holiday Bash in Town with Golden Hour Senior Center !

WHEN

Friday, December 6th
4 PM- 7 PM

Saturday, December 7th
9 AM- 3 PM

WHERE

Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr. in Green River

Admission: $1

Wide Variety of Crafts: Browse a diverse selection of handcrafted items, including:

  • Holiday decorations
  • Jewelry
  • Knitwear
  • Pottery
  • Woodwork
  • Artwork
  • Baked goods
  • And much more!

For More Information:

Contact Cynthia at 307-872-3223 or welchc@sweetwatercountywy.gov.

We hope to see you there!

