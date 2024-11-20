Join Us for Golden Hour Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Fair

Get Ready for the Craftiest Holiday Bash in Town with Golden Hour Senior Center !
WHEN
Friday, December 6th
4 PM- 7 PM
Saturday, December 7th
9 AM- 3 PM
WHERE
Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr. in Green River
Admission: $1
Wide Variety of Crafts: Browse a diverse selection of handcrafted items, including:
- Holiday decorations
- Jewelry
- Knitwear
- Pottery
- Woodwork
- Artwork
- Baked goods
- And much more!
For More Information:
Contact Cynthia at 307-872-3223 or welchc@sweetwatercountywy.gov.
We hope to see you there!