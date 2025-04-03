Join Us for Our Annual TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt

The TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt is a free event that is open to kids 0-12 with four different age divisions.

Candy

Eggs with prizes inside

8 Bikes

Toys

Gift certificates

And more

Registration goes from 4:00-4:25 p.m. with the hunt starting at 4:30 pm.

Wednesday, April 16th

4:30 pm

4:30 pm WHERE Evers Park/Expedition Island

Thanks to our major event sponsors: State Farm agent Amber Kramer, We Soda, and Memorial Hospital. A special shout out to McFadden wholesale for the candy. And thanks to all of our sponsors for their participation: Article Circle, Arnold Family Chiropractic, Hitching Post Restaurant, Green River Bowling Center, Allison’s Salon, Haagit Barbell, Mi Casita, Wyoming Embroidery, Neldons Upholstery, Harts n Flowers, Allstar Real Estate, State Farm agent Victor Hiler, First Bank of Wyoming, Marni Christensen Pet Photography, Daniels Jewelry, Performance Auto and Truck Accessories, Pickin Palace, Rock Springs Honda Toyota KTM, Flaming Gorge Automotive, State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint, Home on The Range, American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, City of Green River, Iron Cowboy Crossfit, Walmart, Rock Island Gym, and White Mountain Lumber and Rental.





Join us for all the fun at the TRN Media annual Easter Egg Hunt!