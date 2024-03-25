Join Us for Our Annual TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt

The TRN Media Easter Egg Hunt is a free event that is open to kids 0-12 with four different age divisions. There will be candy, eggs with prizes inside, and lots of raffles for bikes, toys gift certificates, and more! Registration goes from 4:00 pm -4:25 pm with the hunt for the younger groups starting at 4:30 pm.



WHEN Wednesday, March 27th

4:00 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Evers Park/Expedition Island

Thanks to our major event sponsors State Farm agent Amber Kramer and the City of Rock Springs. A special shout out to McFadden wholesale for the candy. And thanks to all of our sponsors for their participation: Arctic Circle, Green River Bowling Center, Apricot Lane and Boutique, State Farm Cody Pierpont, The Hitching Post Restaurant, Genesis Alkali, The White Mt. Mall, Gigi’s Playland, The Golden Hour Senior Center, Twisted Timber, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, China Garden, Janelle Flack-House to Home, Sweetwater Trophies and Gifts and Arnold Family Chiropractic.



Join us for all the fun at the TRN Media annual Easter Egg Hunt!