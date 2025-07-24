Join us for the 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.

Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the fifth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡

FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.

WHEN Saturday, September 20th

10 am to 4 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Expedition Island

Green River

LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage

Ellie & Austin

Atlas Falls

HAYRIDES

We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!

Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.

Brought to you by our friends at : Arctic Circle

PUMPKIN PATCH

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.

Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.

The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!

Brought to you by :

FAMILY PHOTOS

Come and get your family picture taken with us. We will have a lovely fall background set up for your family and friends!

Brought to you by: Edward Jones Justin Flores

Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2025 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!





SPONSORS

Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:

Sweetwater County Child Development Center

Kids’ games brought to you by: Complete Chiropractics and Performance Auto and Truck Accessories

VOLUNTEERS

GET INVOLVED!

Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.

Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!

If you want to help contact us at 307-875-6666

QUESTIONS?

Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666

We can’t wait to see you there