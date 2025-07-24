Join us for the 2025 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Cooler days are on the way.
Let’s get out and enjoy beautiful weather and fall festivities at the fifth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡
FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.
WHEN
Saturday, September 20th
10 am to 4 pm
LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES
- Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage
- Ellie & Austin
- Atlas Falls
HAYRIDES
We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!
Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.
Brought to you by our friends at : Arctic Circle
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.
- Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.
The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!
Brought to you by :
FAMILY PHOTOS
Come and get your family picture taken with us. We will have a lovely fall background set up for your family and friends!
Brought to you by: Edward Jones Justin Flores
Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2025 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!
SPONSORS
Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:
Sweetwater County Child Development Center
Kids’ games brought to you by: Complete Chiropractics and Performance Auto and Truck Accessories
VOLUNTEERS
GET INVOLVED!
Volunteers are welcome and encouraged.
Let’s come together to make this fall tradition a success for years to come!
If you want to help contact us at 307-875-6666
QUESTIONS?
Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666
We can’t wait to see you there