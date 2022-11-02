Join us for the YWCA’s Annual Festival of Trees

The YWCA of Sweetwater County holds a special place in our hearts here at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. We believe in supporting organizations and individuals that work to make a positive impact in our community.

The YWCA of Sweetwater County has worked hard for over 40 years doing just that.

For nearly a decade, YWCA has brought Christmas magic to Commerce Bank of Wyoming’s lobby and to Sweetwater County and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The intricate trees put together by organizations, businesses, and community members never disappoint. From Star Wars to fluffy flamingos and more!

We are proud to sponsor this event and do our part to help fundraise for this incredible organization.

My favorite part about the festival of trees is the sense of community and the happiness that comes along with people cooperating for the same thing. Head Teller Peggy Santillanes

Tiffany Kindel, Vice President Branch Manager is a seasoned member of the YWCA board. “I enjoy being able to give back to the community through this organization that supports so many individuals in Sweetwater County,” Kindel said.

After a couple of years of COVID restrictions, the Bank is excited to have this joyful time of year go back to normal. Robin Allen our Personal Banking Officer looks forward to this event to bring in the holiday spirit and raise money for the YWCA.

One of her favorite things right after set up, is waiting until the branch is closed, then shutting off all of the lights except for the Christmas trees.

“It is so magical, it takes me back to the excitement of being a child. Robin Allen, Personal Banking Officer

The Festival of Trees is open to the public to view beginning November 21st –December 1st at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs during normal business hours. Displayed trees, wreaths, and baskets will be available to bid on using the YWCA’s

Online Bidding site and during the live event on Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6:00pm.

To bid online go to www.aesbid.org/ywcatree22

If you would like to participate in the festival of trees or would like to make a donation please contact the YWCA of Sweetwater County at (307) 352-6635.

Commerce Bank of Wyoming, a Branch of NebraskaLand Bank, NMLS#442103. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.