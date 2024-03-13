TRN Media’s 2024 Teen Scavenger Hunt

Attention teens…CASH and $100 gift cards are on the line as TRN Media presents to you the first ever TRN Easter Scavenger Hunt. And the best part? It’s FREE!! Middle school and high school students in Rock Springs and Green River have the amazing opportunity to compete and win fantastic prizes generously donated by the supportive businesses in our community.

WIN THE HUNT?

YOUR TEAM WINS THE CASH….FOUR WINNERS AT FOUR LOCATIONS!

Grab your friends, form your team, and choose from four convenient locations for the start of your adventure. Yes, you read it right! We’re hosting not one, but four different scavenger hunts all on the same day.

ROCK SPRINGS

Who: High School Students

When: March 20th

Where: Hunt starts at Mack and Co (623 Pilot Butte) and ends at the Community Fine Arts Center

Time: 2 p.m.

Who: Middle School Students

When: March 20th

Where: White Mountain Mall (Outside the main entrance)

Time: 2 p.m.

Further Details: High school students will embark on an exhilarating scavenger hunt. The starting point is outside the iconic Mack and Co, and will end at the Community Fine Arts Center.

Simultaneously, middle schoolers in Rock Springs will have their own adventure starting at the White Mountain Mall. At 2 pm, teams will assemble outside the main entrance of the mall. From there, the clues will guide them on an afternoon filled with fun, excitement, and discovery.

The clues will lead them to various checkpoints, where they will receive their next clue. Take pictures of you and your team at each location (include the business’s logo) to be entered into the grand prize raffle from Mack & Co.

GREEN RIVER

Who: High School Students

When: March 20th

Where: Green River Insurance (900 W Flaming Gorge Way)

Time: 4 p.m.

Who: Middle School Students

When: March 20th

Where: GiGi’s Playland (825 Uinta Dr)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Further Details: Middle school students will kick off at 3:30 pm at Gigi’s Playland for their first clue.

Green River High School students, get ready to turn downtown into a playground! Start at Green River Insurance to receive the first clue.

Both middle and high school students will gather at the Golden Hour Senior Center to wrap up their hunt, enjoy hot chocolate, popcorn, and receive prizes.

The clues will lead them to various checkpoints, where they will receive their next clue. Take pictures of you and your team at each location (include the business’s logo) to be entered into the grand prize raffle from Twisted Timber.

Thank you to our 2024 main sponsors State Farm- Amber Kramer and the City of Rock Springs. And a special thank you to our Green River and Rock Springs business sponsors and locations because without them none of this would be possible!

Thank you to our Green River Sponsors and locations: Apricot Lane Boutique, Arnold Family Chiropractic, Gigi’s, Playland Napa Auto Parts Unlimited, Allstate agent- Elysha Dean, Unique Tanning Salon, Advance America, Birch Family Dental, Twisted Timber, Sweetwater Trophies, Aladdin Salon, Arctic Circle, Green River Museum, Mi Casita, Daily Knead, PAW Spa, Red White Buffalo, White Mountain Lumber, State Farm agent Cody Pierpoint, Rose Floral, Green River Insurance, The Hitching Post, Golden Hour Senior Center, GR Bullion Coin, Sweetwater Trophies and Gifts, and the American Legion Post 24.

Thank you to our Rock Springs Sponsors and locations, White Mountain Mall, My Brother’s Keeper, Legendary Laser Tag, Murdoch’s, Petco, Maurice’s, Pickles Mattress, Mack and Co, Brokerage Southwest, Broadway Burger, Community Fine Arts, Pickin Palace, Dad on Design, Steller Celler, Jack’s Crepes, Dickies Barbecue, Sonic, House to Home, Janell Flack, Legacy Audiology, and Memorial Hospital of Sweewater County.