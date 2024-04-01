Join us for Youth Month at Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Look out! A powerful force is coming to the credit union in April. We’re celebrating Youth Month and the theme “Save like a Superhero.” At Trona Valley, we’re fighting to save the community from boring banking. Great power creates great things.

Open a Youth Account in April and Trona Valley will cover the $1.00 membership fee. Youth ages 0-18.

Ages 0-18 | Raffles & Prizes

New and existing Youth Account holders are eligible to enter the drawings for a chance to win prizes.

$250* Cash Prize Drawing per Branch & Free Gift*

*New accounts opened in April only

Trona Valley’s Youth Account are designed for kids between the ages of 0-18. Learning how to use money wisely can be taught at a very young age.  At Trona Valley, we offer accounts to help kids learn to save, borrow, and spend responsibly. Saving for a child’s financial future is responsibly smart, and it’s never too early to invest and save. Plan today for a better tomorrow.

For details about our Youth Month, please visit  https://www.tronavalley.com/Accounts/Youth-Accounts

  800-331-6268, TronaValley.com, Federally Insured by NCUA

