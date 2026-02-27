Join Us in Celebrating Coach Seiloff’s Remarkable Career

📅 Saturday, March 7
4–9 PM
📍 Hampton Inn – Green River
🍽 Dinner will be provided

After more than 30 years leading the pool deck, it’s time to celebrate Coach Seiloff.

Green River High School’s longtime swimming coach has spent three decades building a program defined by discipline, determination, and heart. From early morning practices to state meets, Coach Seiloff has guided and inspired generations of student-athletes, in and out of the water.

Now the community is invited to help honor her incredible career.

Former swimmers, families, fellow coaches, and community members are encouraged to attend, share stories, and celebrate the lasting impact she’s made on GRHS athletics.

Thirty-plus years of dedication deserves a proper sendoff. Join us in thanking Coach Seiloff for everything she’s given to Green River swimming.

