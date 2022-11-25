Join Us in Wishing Brad and Nanette Cutler Farewell and Happy Retirement

Brad Cutler has been serving in our community for 26 of his 35 years as a State Farm Insurance agent.

He enjoyed his work and all the wonderful people he has met along the way.

While working with State Farm, Brad has achieved the highest level of Honor Club since 2012 (Crystal Excellence). In addition to this honor Brad has also qualified for 12 years of Ambassador Club recognition.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brad and Nanette are excited for their retirement journey.

They are planning on fostering relationships and serving those in need. They are excited to spend more time with family, especially their 17 grandchildren.

Together, they will serve an 18-month service mission for their church next year, location yet to be announced. Brad plans to continue to work on his golf game and enjoying the outdoors.

Upon Brad’s retirement, Amber Kramer will be stepping into his office in Green River.

Brad and Amber have been working closely together for the last few months to make the transition smooth for Brad’s customers. Through their collaborations, Amber will be able to continue providing Brad’s customers with the products and personal service that meet their needs.

Amber’s team is excited to meet the new customers and build relationships with them.

Please join us in celebrating Brad and Nanette at an open house on November 29 th , 2022, at the Green River Recreation Center, from 5pm-7pm.