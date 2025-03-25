Join Us For the 3rd Annual All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament

Join Us For the 3rd Annual All Out Ball Out Basketball Tournament

Get Ready to Ball! 🏀

This local basketball tournament hosted by the Jr. Cowboys and Cowgirls Club has boys and girls divisions from 3rd through 8th grade. This tournament brings in over 40 teams and has 90 basketball games. $5 daily spectator admission fee and five and under are free! All participating players receive a tournament T-shirt and teams that win 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place will receive a medal! So come on out, catch a game or two and help support our local ballers!

WHEN

April 4th (Pool play)
April 5th (Bracket play)

WHERE

GRHS, LMS, Truman, and Monroe
Green River, Wyoming

Registration is complete

Any questions call 307-871-9233 or 307-871-9778!

