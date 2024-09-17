Join Us This Saturday for the 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Everyone is welcome! Come and enjoy the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡
FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.
WHEN
Saturday, September 21st
10 am to 4 pm
LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES
- Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage
- Atlas Falls
HAYRIDES
We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!
Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.
brought to you by our friends at Wyoming Wool Warehouse, Arctic Circle, & Rocky Mountain Power Sports
PUMPKIN PATCH
Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.
- Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.
The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!
Brought to you by: Rushmore Furniture
PHOTO BOOTH
*Back by Popular Demand*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall photo booth. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day!
Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2024 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!
Brought to you by:
Apricot Lane
Northwestern Mutual
VENDORS
45 + VENDORS
- All kinds of colors
- Cutting Edge Designs
- Serenity Esthetics
- Seminoe Metalsmithing, LLC
- Melting Star Handmade
- Sweet Williams Candy
- Green River Basin Soapworks
- Boy Mom Boutique
- Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets and More
- Red Desert Humane Society
- Nerdy Grandma
- Darla’s Handmade Creations
- Sweetwater County Democratic Party
- Red Aspen
- Candles, woodwork and reain
- Sweetwater Heritage Co.
- Luna Mariposa
- Tipsy Tees
- Pug’s Craft Shack
- Gramma’s Kitchen WY
- Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc
- Black Gold Jelly Company
- LuLaRoe Taralyn Bird
- 307 Sasquatch
- Serenity One Sanctuary
- Green River Shirt Co
- Red Aspen
- Arctic Sweets
- Scentsy -Jenni Knezovich
- Everything Made Simple
- GRHS Cheer
- Badass Brews
- Mansface Liquors
- Vanessa’s Intertwined Designs
- Wildsage Market
- Awe Sha! Snowballs
- The Blind Cactus
- Jack Wagon Bakers
- Bucky’s Outdoors
- A Taste Of South Texas
- Buffalo44pizza
- Tips Kitchen
- Cornmans Kettle Corn LLC
- Snack Shack
SPONSORS
Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:
Sweetwater County Child Development Center
Kids games win a McDonald’s certificate :
*While supplies last
More Sponsors:
- HillTop Baptist Church
- Chicken Alley
- Tommy Lou Designs
- Rockin’ Ranch Boutique
- Whisked Wyoming
- Norwex
QUESTIONS?
Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666
We can’t wait to see you there