Join Us This Saturday for the 2024 Fall Into Fall Festival🍁

Everyone is welcome! Come and enjoy the fourth annual Fall Into Fall Festival! 🧡

FREE to enter and fun for the whole family.

WHEN Saturday, September 21st

10 am to 4 pm Advertisement - Story continues below... WHERE Expedition Island

Green River

LIVE MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Villain & Princess Performances by Upstage Theater Co. on stage

Atlas Falls

HAYRIDES

We will be giving FREE hayrides for the whole family for the duration of the festival!

Hayrides will run from 11pm to 1pm and resume from 2pm to 4pm.

brought to you by our friends at Wyoming Wool Warehouse, Arctic Circle, & Rocky Mountain Power Sports

PUMPKIN PATCH

Pick the perfect pumpkin at the Fall into Fall Pumpkin Patch.

Jack o’ Lantern-sized pumpkins and small ornamental pumpkins will be available.

The pumpkin patch pumpkins are just perfect for baking or home decor!

Brought to you by: Rushmore Furniture

PHOTO BOOTH

*Back by Popular Demand*: Be sure to stop by the Fall into Fall photo booth. We will have a photo booth by Balloon Co. Wyo where you can have a photo taken of your group enjoying the day!

Pictures will be posted to the SweetwaterNOW Facebook page after the festival has concluded to the 2024 Fall into Fall Festival photo album!

Brought to you by:

Apricot Lane

Northwestern Mutual

VENDORS

45 + VENDORS



All kinds of colors

Cutting Edge Designs

Serenity Esthetics

Seminoe Metalsmithing, LLC

Melting Star Handmade

Sweet Williams Candy

Green River Basin Soapworks

Boy Mom Boutique

Lisa’s Quilted Dog Blankets and More

Red Desert Humane Society

Nerdy Grandma

Darla’s Handmade Creations

Sweetwater County Democratic Party

Red Aspen

Candles, woodwork and reain

Sweetwater Heritage Co.

Luna Mariposa

Tipsy Tees

Pug’s Craft Shack

Gramma’s Kitchen WY

Nina Zorina Jewelry Design, Inc

Black Gold Jelly Company

LuLaRoe Taralyn Bird

307 Sasquatch

Serenity One Sanctuary

Green River Shirt Co

Red Aspen

Arctic Sweets

Scentsy -Jenni Knezovich

Everything Made Simple

GRHS Cheer

Badass Brews

Mansface Liquors

Vanessa’s Intertwined Designs

Wildsage Market

Awe Sha! Snowballs

The Blind Cactus

Jack Wagon Bakers

Bucky’s Outdoors

A Taste Of South Texas

Buffalo44pizza

Tips Kitchen

Cornmans Kettle Corn LLC

Snack Shack

SPONSORS

Huge thanks to our incredible event sponsors:

Sweetwater County Child Development Center

Kids games win a McDonald’s certificate :

McDonald’s

*While supplies last

More Sponsors:

HillTop Baptist Church

Chicken Alley

Tommy Lou Designs

Rockin’ Ranch Boutique

Whisked Wyoming

Norwex

QUESTIONS?

Shoot us an email at adrienne@sweetwaternow.com or call (307) 875-6666

We can’t wait to see you there

RSVP on Facebook Here!