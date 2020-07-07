Join the Western Wyoming Community College Team!

A pillar of Sweetwater County, Western Wyoming Community College is nestled at the foot of White Mountain in the middle of the Red Desert.

Western houses the natural history museum, art gallery, library, fitness facilities, and pool, all under one roof.

As a service entity, the quality of the WWCC educational experience is based upon the knowledge, commitment, and dedication of the employees. 

Western works hard to place the right employees in the right job and to recognize their diligent efforts on behalf of our students. It’s all about fit!  We are very proud of the outstanding work done by our employees, both full and part-time.

Open Positions

INSTRUCTOR OF BUSINESS

INSTRUCTOR OF ELECTRICAL & INSTRUMENTATION TECHNOLOGY

DIRECTOR OF PHYSICAL RESOURCES

CHILDREN’S CENTER – LEAD TEACHER

