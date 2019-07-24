Join Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac for a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Sign your 6-12th grade student up for the first ever Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament!

When

August 10, 2019 10 AM

Where

Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac

Divisions

  • 6th-7th grade
  • 8th-9th grade
  • 10-12th grade (upcoming grade)

Registration

$10/player fee due at time of registration on August 10th. Registration begins at 9 AM.

Come hungry! The “Food Dude” food truck will be at Whisler that day.

  
