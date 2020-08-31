Join Whisler in Supporting Smith Family at Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Join Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac for a cornhole tournament, food and music on September 19th.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Smith family.

Top 5 teams will win CASH prizes!

Event Details

WHEN

September 19, 2020
Warm Up 11am l Bags Fly at Noon

WHERE

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac
2200 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs

Entry is $50 per team.

Prizes (at 32 teams)

  • 1st Place – $350
  • 2nd Place – $200

Stop by Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac or
message 307 Cornhole on Facebook to sign up today!!

Additional Information

  • Food will be available from The Food Dude food truck on-site.
  • Enjoy music by local musicians Wyoming Raised.
  • Raffle tickets will also be available that day for a chance to win more PRIZES!

Planning to enter?
⬇️ Download Scoreholio now!

