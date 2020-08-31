Join Whisler in Supporting Smith Family at Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Join Whisler Chevrolet & Cadillac for a cornhole tournament, food and music on September 19th.
Proceeds will go to benefit the Smith family.
Top 5 teams will win CASH prizes!
Event Details
WHEN
September 19, 2020
Warm Up 11am l Bags Fly at Noon
WHERE
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac
2200 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs
Entry is $50 per team.
Prizes (at 32 teams)
- 1st Place – $350
- 2nd Place – $200
Stop by Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac or
message 307 Cornhole on Facebook to sign up today!!
Additional Information
- Food will be available from The Food Dude food truck on-site.
- Enjoy music by local musicians Wyoming Raised.
- Raffle tickets will also be available that day for a chance to win more PRIZES!
Planning to enter?
⬇️ Download Scoreholio now!